CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Medellin Might Become Latin America’s First Eco-City

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article30 years ago, Medellin was known for being a dangerous city filled with crime and drug cartels. Now it is striving to become Latin America’s first eco-city. Through smart investments in poor communities, transportation, and schools, Medellin has been able to transform itself into a modern oasis. With Covid restrictions...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Medellin#Vegan Food#Electric Bus#Covid#Green Alliance#Recipe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Major Convening of Government Representatives, Indigenous Leaders, Scientists, and Artists to Urge Action to Curb Degradation of the Amazon Biome

The three-day gathering will draw thousands to showcase locally-led initiatives and innovations that could help prevent forest loss in the Amazon and avoid a climate collapse. Editor’s note: To access press materials and inquire about embargoed media and availability with experts, please contact the media officers listed below or visit the newsroom.
Visual ArtThe Eagle Times

Is there surrealism in Latin America?

It might be argued that surrealist paintings cannot be considered either good or bad. How so? Because the primary source of inspiration for surrealist artists are dreams — fueled by the writings of Sigmund Freud, who asserted that higher forms of truth might be found in the subconscious through dreams in his book “The Interpretation of Dreams” (1899).
Public Healthq957.com

During pandemic rebound, Latin America’s working mothers fall behind

BUENOS AIRES/ASUNCION/SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Latin America’s mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade. An analysis by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which included countries...
AmericasPosted by
Kiss 103.1 FM

Mexico Becomes First North American Country to Ban Cosmetic Animal Testing

Mexico just passed a ban on cosmetic animal testing with unanimous support in the country's Senate, marking the first time a North American government has passed this legislation. Mexico’s ban will make it the 41st country in the world to ban animal testing in the cosmetics industry. The bill will extend to prohibit the import, marketing, and manufacturing of all cosmetics tested on animals. The federal bill is sponsored by Senator Ricardo Monreal and supported by cosmetic giants Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal, Avon, LUSH, and more.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Melting Pot Cities

America is often referred to as a melting pot — people from all over the world have come to the U.S. in search of personal freedom, safety, and economic opportunity. More than 44 million people living in the U.S., or 13.6% of the total population, were born in another country. These immigrants tend to move […]
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Economic keys that will mark the week in Latin America

Madrid Sep 6 (EFE) .- This week we know the inflation data for August in two of the largest economies in the region, Mexico and Brazil, as well as the number of international travelers in Mexico during the month of July. Juan Carlos Martínez Lázaro, professor at IE Business School,...
BusinessWashington Post

Why Inflation Is Scaring Latin America If Not the Fed

The U.S. Federal Reserve, like many other central banks, sees inflation from the reopening of economies disrupted by the pandemic to be “transitory,” and it’s not expected to raise interest rates until at least next year. Latin America’s policy makers, by contrast, are rushing to reverse ultra-low borrowing costs. Since late June, central banks in Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and even Paraguay followed the early move by Brazil and increased rates, while many expect Colombia to follow soon. Latin America was perhaps hit harder than any other region by Covid-19 and is experiencing a quick economic rebound that puts pressure on prices. Other reasons for the difference, though, may have to do with the continent’s high levels of inequality, informality and political instability -- together with a history of inflationary bouts deeply etched into the collective economic memory.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Latin America countries are worried about inflation

Chile’s central bank became the latest in Latin America to hike interest rates this week, startling markets with a decision to double its overnight rate. Why it matters: Inflation has been running high in parts of Latin America. And central bankers across the region don’t have the luxury of maintaining a “looser for longer” monetary policy the way the Fed and the ECB do.
PhotographyBozeman Daily Chronicle

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 27 – Sept. 2, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City.
Energy Industryresilience.org

Where We Mine: Resource Politics in Latin America

As the drive to expand renewable energy capacity speeds up, there is a rush for lithium and other materials around the world. What will the expansion of rare earth mining in Latin America mean for the indigenous communities and workers who have historically borne the harms of extractivism? Thea Riofrancos, author of Resource Radicals (Duke University Press, 2020), explains how the energy transition in the Global North risks being anything but just without structural changes to supply chains and the governance of extractive industries.
EconomyNewsTimes

These will be the stars of the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America and Canada!

The virtual festival is the culminating point to connect the agents that intervene in the different stages of entrepreneurship and share the trends of the future. Through the Life & Human Being, Immersive Science & Tech and Business Hacks summits , which will be the main threads of the entire meeting, more than 200 activities will be carried out that will inspire entrepreneurs to take their projects to the next level.
Industryihsmarkit.com

Water scarcity in Latin America

Water resource issues have impacted business operations in multiple locations across Latin American. In addition to the major drought affecting the power supply in Brazil and water-based transportation of key exports in Argentina, water-related issues have triggered a business occupation in Mexico, growing pushback against extractive projects in Ecuador, and legislative moves increasing contract alteration risk in Chile, with other countries also affected.
Economykfgo.com

U.N. Latin America arm revises region’s 2021 economic growth upwards to 5.9%

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has adjusted upwards its economic growth forecast for the region this year to 5.9%, as expectations improve for a global recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Nations body had projected an expansion in the region’s gross...
Gamblingsoundsandcolours.com

Is Gambling Legal In Latin America?

For most of the parts, gambling in Norway is considered to be illegal. Only two companies in the entire country are authorized to offer gambling services, namely: Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto. Furthermore, the country has legalized organizing gambling parties at homes as long as it does not have any...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

How to boost digital access in Latin America

COVID-19 has emphasised the need to boost digital access across the Latin America and Caribbean region. Challenges remain, including high costs and poor and uneven coverage. Here two experts explore 4 key areas to focus on. The COVID-19 crisis has hit the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region harder than...
Medical & BiotechLeader-Telegram

Pfizer to vaccinate Latin America

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech are partnering with a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company to begin producing doses of their COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for distribution within Latin America, significantly boosting vaccine access in a region that has struggled to secure supply, the company said last week. The partnership with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy