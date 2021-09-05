Analysis shows most expensive gas in La Follette

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the La Follette area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Follette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Follette area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market 105 E Beech St, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Marathon 708 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Gulf 2020 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.