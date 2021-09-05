CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in La Follette

Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 4 days ago
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the La Follette area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the La Follette area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the La Follette area appeared to be at Big Creek Market, at 105 E Beech St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Follette area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Big Creek Market

105 E Beech St, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.29
$--

Shell

219 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Marathon

708 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.29
$3.09

Gulf

2020 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.04
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2135 Jacksboro Pike. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

