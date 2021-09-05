Are you overpaying for gas in Mitchell? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MITCHELL, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Mitchell area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mitchell area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mitchell area appeared to be at Easy Come Easy Go, at 316 W 5Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mitchell area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Easy Come Easy Go 316 W 5Th Ave, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.52 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Cenex 1000 S Burr St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Shell 1524 W Havens Ave, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Sinclair 1527 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Cenex 1700 W Havens St, Mitchell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Easy Come Easy Go at 316 W 5Th Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.