Are you overpaying for gas in Mitchell? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MITCHELL, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Mitchell area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mitchell area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mitchell area appeared to be at Easy Come Easy Go, at 316 W 5Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mitchell area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$--
$3.52
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Easy Come Easy Go at 316 W 5Th Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0