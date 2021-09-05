Paying too much for gas Gaylord? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GAYLORD, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Gaylord?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gaylord area ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1041 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1041 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Sunoco 1260 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Marathon 502 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Marathon 605 S Otsego Ave, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

Shell 1025 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.19

Marathon 1482 W Main St, Gaylord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 859 Edelweiss Village Pkwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.