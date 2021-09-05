Don’t overpay for gas in Kittanning: Analysis shows most expensive station
(KITTANNING, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Kittanning area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.27 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kittanning area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 200 N Mckean St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$4.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.04
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to American Oil at 1913 Us-422. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
