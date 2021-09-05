Don’t overpay for gas in Sterling: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STERLING, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Sterling?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $3.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sterling area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 311 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 311 W Main St, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ --

Cenex 20974 Us-6, Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gasamat at 1001 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.