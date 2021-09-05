Don’t overpay for gas in Fergus Falls: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Fergus Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fergus Falls area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fergus Falls area appeared to be at Tesoro, at 22518 Big Chief Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro 22518 Big Chief Rd, Fergus Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 305 S Union Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.