Are you overpaying for gas in Yankton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(YANKTON, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Yankton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yankton area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yankton area appeared to be at Hy-Vee, at 2110 Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Hy-Vee 2110 Broadway St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Clark 2217 Broadway Ave, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ --

Local 30649 Us-81, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 2.88 $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 300 West 23Rd St, Yankton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1000 Broadway Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.