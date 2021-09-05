Are you overpaying for gas in Yankton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(YANKTON, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Yankton area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yankton area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yankton area appeared to be at Hy-Vee, at 2110 Broadway St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.44
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$2.89
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$2.88
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$2.89
$3.29
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1000 Broadway Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0