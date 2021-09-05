Paying too much for gas Ontario? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ONTARIO, OR) Gas prices vary across the Ontario area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ontario area was $3.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.83 to $4.12 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 201 Sw 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 201 Sw 3Rd St, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 324 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.85

Cenex 514 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.85 $ 3.89

Chevron 1779 E Idaho Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.79

Chevron 1218 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 4.23 $ 3.79

Shell 1320 Sw 4Th Ave, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 4.23 $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 653 E Idaho Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.