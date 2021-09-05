Paying too much for gas Bellefontaine? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Bellefontaine area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bellefontaine area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 200 E Sandusky Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 200 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.11 $ 3.47 $ --

Speedway 329 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Speedway 600 E Sandusky Ave, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Casey's 1104 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Marathon 1138 N Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Marathon 1504 S Main St, Bellefontaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RD Holder Oil Co at 706 W Sandusky Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.