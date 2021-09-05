Paying too much for gas Bellefontaine? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Bellefontaine area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bellefontaine area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 200 E Sandusky Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.11
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.43
$3.73
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.74
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to RD Holder Oil Co at 706 W Sandusky Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
