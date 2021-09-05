Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Connellsville

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Connellsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Connellsville area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Bell's Service Station, at 110 Bell Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Bell's Service Station 110 Bell Dr, Dunbar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Meedy's at 1697 University Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.