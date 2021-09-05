Where’s the most expensive gas in Riverton?

(RIVERTON, WY) Gas prices vary across the Riverton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Riverton area ranged from $3.43 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.50 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Riverton area appeared to be at 789 Smoke & Casino, at 10367 Wy-789.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Riverton area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

789 Smoke & Casino 10367 Wy-789, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.79 $ 3.79

Exxon 203 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Sinclair 838 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Exxon 2150 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 3.79

Maverik 1604 W. Main, Riverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ 3.72

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.