CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, WY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Riverton?

Posted by 
Riverton Bulletin
Riverton Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bnFfEQP00

(RIVERTON, WY) Gas prices vary across the Riverton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Riverton area ranged from $3.43 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.50 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Riverton area appeared to be at 789 Smoke & Casino, at 10367 Wy-789.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Riverton area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

789 Smoke & Casino

10367 Wy-789, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.79
$3.79

Exxon

203 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.46
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$--

Loaf 'N Jug

305 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.79

Sinclair

838 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$--
$--
$3.79

Exxon

2150 N Federal Blvd, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.46
$3.66
$3.86
$3.74
card
card$3.51
$3.71
$3.91
$3.79

Maverik

1604 W. Main, Riverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$3.70
$3.90
$3.72

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1157 N Federal Blvd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton Bulletin

Riverton, WY
36
Followers
205
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Riverton, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#789 Smoke Casino#1157 N Federal Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy