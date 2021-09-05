Where’s the most expensive gas in Hereford?
(HEREFORD, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Hereford?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hereford area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.74, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hereford area appeared to be at Stripes, at 100 S 25 Mile Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hereford area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$3.17
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.39
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 625 N 25 Mile Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
