Don’t overpay for gas in Coalinga: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COALINGA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.20 for gas in the Coalinga area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.88 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coalinga area ranged from $3.91 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.20 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 307 W Elm Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 296 E Elm Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.91 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0