High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Great Bend as of Sunday

(GREAT BEND, KS) Gas prices vary across the Great Bend area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Great Bend area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Great Bend area appeared to be at Kwik Shop, at 2334 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Great Bend area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 2334 Main St, Great Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 131510Th St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.