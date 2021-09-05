Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Marianna

(MARIANNA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Marianna?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marianna area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2209 Fl-71 S .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marianna area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 2209 Fl-71 S , Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.10 $ 3.48 $ 3.91 $ 3.55

TA Travel Center 2112 Highway 71, Marianna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to McCoy's Food Mart at 2823 S Jefferson St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.