High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in The Dalles as of Sunday

(THE DALLES, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.71 for gas in the The Dalles area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.94, with an average price of $3.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the The Dalles area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the The Dalles area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3213 Brett Clodfelter Way, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 3.79

Chevron 206 W 3Rd St, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

76 353 Us-197, The Dalles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 801 E 3Rd St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.