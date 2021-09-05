Are you overpaying for gas in Sturgis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(STURGIS, MI) Gas prices vary across the Sturgis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sturgis area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sturgis area appeared to be at Admiral, at 501 W Chicago Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Admiral 501 W Chicago Rd, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Sunoco 126 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Sunoco 126 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Indiana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

CITGO 25024 Us-12, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Marathon 64885 Mi-66, Sturgis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 27010 Fawn River Rd . As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.