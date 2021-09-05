High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Dublin as of Sunday

(DUBLIN, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Dublin?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dublin area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dublin area appeared to be at Valero, at 418 Bellevue Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 418 Bellevue Ave, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ -- $ --

Valero 1103 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.53 $ --

Quick Stop 907 N Jefferson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 1108 N Jefferson St, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 1015 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 2009 Veterans Blvd , Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 403 S Jefferson St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.