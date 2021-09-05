High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chickasha as of Sunday
(CHICKASHA, OK) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Chickasha area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chickasha area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1601 W Grand Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chickasha area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.35
$3.45
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.69
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.05
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
