High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chickasha as of Sunday

(CHICKASHA, OK) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Chickasha area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chickasha area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 1601 W Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chickasha area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1601 W Grand Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 5550 E Ok-19 , Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 3.45 $ 3.24

Shamrock 528 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Love's Country Store 1001 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 902 S 4Th St , Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Shell 1202 S 4Th St, Chickasha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 87 Mile I-44. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.