Don’t overpay for gas in Natchitoches: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Natchitoches area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Natchitoches area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shop Rite, at 247 Keyser Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shop Rite 247 Keyser Ave, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 201 La-3175 Bypass, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1749 La-3175 Byp, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

Texaco 5354 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Chevron 5422 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Exxon 5423 University Pkwy, Natchitoches

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 925 Keyser Ave. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.