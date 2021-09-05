Analysis shows most expensive gas in Clanton

(CLANTON, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Clanton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clanton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2134 7Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2134 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Shell 2131 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.21 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.21

Circle K 2261 7Th St S, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Chevron 405 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Texaco 2690 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3300 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1411 7Th St S. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.