Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Beeville

(BEEVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Beeville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beeville area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.64, with an average price of $2.62 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beeville area appeared to be at Valero, at 600 E Houston St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 600 E Houston St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1510 N Saint Marys St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1911 S Washington St, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2214 Us-59 W, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 1620 Fm-351 E, Beeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 100 E Houston St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.