Are you overpaying for gas in Juneau? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(JUNEAU, AK) Are you paying too much for gas in Juneau?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.51 per gallon to $3.54, with an average price of $3.52 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Juneau area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Juneau area appeared to be at Douglas Depot, at 1017 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Douglas Depot 1017 3Rd St, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Gas 'N Go 5165 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.