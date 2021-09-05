Paying too much for gas Murray? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MURRAY, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Murray?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Murray area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at EZY Mart, at 1417 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Murray area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

EZY Mart 1417 W Main St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 620 S 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 801 Coldwater Rd , Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Kroger 808 N 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

BP 1600 Highway 121 Byp N, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Pockets 1000 Chestnut St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.