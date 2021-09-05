CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Murray? Analysis shows most expensive station

Murray Digest
 4 days ago
(MURRAY, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Murray?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Murray area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at EZY Mart, at 1417 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Murray area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

EZY Mart

1417 W Main St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Shell

620 S 4Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

801 Coldwater Rd , Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$3.09

Kroger

808 N 12Th St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$--

BP

1600 Highway 121 Byp N, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.59
$3.09

Pockets

1000 Chestnut St, Murray
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Food Mart at 636 S 4Th St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Murray Digest

ABOUT

With Murray Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

