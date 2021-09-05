Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Defiance

(DEFIANCE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Defiance area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Defiance area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 619 Davidson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 619 Davidson St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.31 $ 3.72 $ 3.27

Marathon 1421 Ralston Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 27986 Ayersville Rd, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1163 S Clinton St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 1535 Ottawa Ave, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1841 E 2Nd St, Defiance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 675 Cleveland Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.