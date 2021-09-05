Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Defiance
(DEFIANCE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Defiance area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Defiance area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 619 Davidson St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$3.31
$3.72
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 675 Cleveland Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
