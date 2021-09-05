Are you overpaying for gas in Rock Springs? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Gas prices vary across the Rock Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.65 per gallon to $3.8, with an average price of $3.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rock Springs area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rock Springs area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 2910 Foothill Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rock Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 2910 Foothill Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ 4.04 $ 4.26 $ 3.79

Loaf 'N Jug 3036 College Dr, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 3.79

Mobil 1629 Elk St, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Smith's 2558 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

Sinclair 2506 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Exxon 2496 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1620 Elk St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.