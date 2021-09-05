Are you overpaying for gas in Shippensburg? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Shippensburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shippensburg area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.2 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shippensburg area appeared to be at Turkey Hill, at 209 W King St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Turkey Hill 209 W King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.02 $ 3.59

Sheetz 359 E King St, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Giant 397 Baltimore Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Rutter's 1 Airport Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Sunoco 200 Walnut Bottom Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 3.59

Sunoco 8256 Olde Scotland Rd, Shippensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 92 W King St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.