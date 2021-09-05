Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mcalester

(MCALESTER, OK) Gas prices vary across the Mcalester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mcalester area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.83 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 428 S George Nigh Exp.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 428 S George Nigh Exp, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 701 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 2.99

EZ Go Indian Nation Tpke Mile 66, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell Us-270, Alderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 526 E Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Choctaw Travel Plaza 1640 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 450 S George Nigh Expy. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.