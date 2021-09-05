Where’s the most expensive gas in Mt Pleasant?

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Mt Pleasant?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mt Pleasant area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Pleasant area appeared to be at Exxon, at 2218 N Edwards Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2218 N Edwards Dr, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2004 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2011 N Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1101 S Jefferson Ave, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 925 W 16Th St, Mount Pleasant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to VP Racing Fuels at 1201 W Ferguson Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.