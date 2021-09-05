Where’s the most expensive gas in Meadville?
(MEADVILLE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.33 for gas in the Meadville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meadville area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 333 North St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meadville area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 16401 Harmonsburg Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
