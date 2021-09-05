Where’s the most expensive gas in Meadville?

(MEADVILLE, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.33 for gas in the Meadville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meadville area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 333 North St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Meadville area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 333 North St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Fill 275 Linden St, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

GetGo 18499 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Sheetz 18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

CITGO 18163 Conneaut Lake Rd, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Kwik Fill 11144 Perry Hwy, Meadville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 16401 Harmonsburg Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.