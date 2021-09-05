CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

Paying too much for gas Marion? Analysis shows most expensive station

Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kjLl_0bnFePzn00

(MARION, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2815 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19

BP

4323 Us 221 S, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

BP

3352 Burma Rd E, Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Nebo Quick Stop

31 Lawing Dr, Nebo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

K G's Quik Stop

865 Rutherford Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Pilot

3365 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.95
$3.40
$3.73
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
