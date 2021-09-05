Paying too much for gas Marion? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MARION, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2815 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

BP 4323 Us 221 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 3352 Burma Rd E, Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Nebo Quick Stop 31 Lawing Dr, Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

K G's Quik Stop 865 Rutherford Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Pilot 3365 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.73 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.