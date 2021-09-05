Paying too much for gas Marion? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MARION, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2815 Sugar Hill Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$2.95
$3.40
$3.73
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kay Express at 435 W Henderson St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
