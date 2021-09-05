Where’s the most expensive gas in Georgetown?

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Georgetown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Georgetown area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 1211 N Fraser St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1211 N Fraser St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2602 Hightmarket St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.72 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 320 Exchange St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.