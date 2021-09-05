Where’s the most expensive gas in Emporia?
(EMPORIA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Emporia?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Emporia area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 105 W 12Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Emporia area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.16
$3.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.97
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 4215 Us-50 W. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
