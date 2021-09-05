Don’t overpay for gas in Douglas: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DOUGLAS, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Douglas area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 1712 Us-441 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Douglas area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 1712 Us-441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

In & Out Food N Gas 608 E Baker Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.16

Enmarket 29 Willacoochee Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Pure 1626 Us-441 S, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.52 $ 3.16

Quick Gas 3887 Bowens Mill Rd, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Enmarket 1601 Ocilla Rd, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 1400 Bowens Mill Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.