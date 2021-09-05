Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Seymour

(SEYMOUR, IN) Gas prices vary across the Seymour area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Seymour area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CountryMark, at 314 E 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

CountryMark 314 E 2Nd St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Casey's 602 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.79 $ 3.33

Circle K 300 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.33

Circle K 719 N Ewing St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Circle K 601 E Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 933 W Tipton St, Seymour

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1552 E Tipton St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.