Plainview, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Plainview

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 4 days ago
(PLAINVIEW, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the Plainview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Plainview area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.88 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plainview area appeared to be at Kwick Food Mart, at 1506 Quincy St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Plainview area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kwick Food Mart

1506 Quincy St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

Valero

310 W 5Th St , Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.95

Conoco

2510 W 5Th St, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89

Stripes

2715 Olton Rd, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Allstar Fuel

2801 Olton Rd, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

CEFCO

2401 Dimmitt Rd, Plainview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.24
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 404 W 5Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Plainview Post

Plainview, TX
