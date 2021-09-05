Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Corsicana

(CORSICANA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corsicana?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corsicana area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1900 N Beaton St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1900 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2500 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 2809 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 2.99

Valero 2050 Sh-31 E, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Shell 2901 Us-287 S, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Exxon 2900 S Us-287, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 S 15Th St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.