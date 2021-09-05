Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Corsicana
(CORSICANA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corsicana?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corsicana area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1900 N Beaton St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.85
$2.95
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 S 15Th St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0