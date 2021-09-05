High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corinth as of Sunday

(CORINTH, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Corinth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corinth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corinth area appeared to be at BP, at 2700 Us-72.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2700 Us-72, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 2051 E Shiloh Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sprint Mart 2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.09 $ 3.53 $ 2.78

Exxon 2111 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2300 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

CrossRoads Quick 2796 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 104 Us-72 E. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.