High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Corinth as of Sunday
(CORINTH, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Corinth?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corinth area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corinth area appeared to be at BP, at 2700 Us-72.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.53
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at 104 Us-72 E. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
