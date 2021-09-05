Don’t overpay for gas in Wailuku: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WAILUKU, HI) If you’re paying more than $3.94 for gas in the Wailuku area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wailuku area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wailuku area appeared to be at Shell, at 137 W Kaahumanu Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 137 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Aloha 50 Pakaula Rd, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.54 $ --

Ohana Fuels 345 Dairy Rd, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ --

Texaco 2085 Main St, Wailuku

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hele 1495 Lower Main St, Wailuku

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 444 Kele St, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.02 $ 4.12 $ 4.28 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.20 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.