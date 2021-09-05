Don’t overpay for gas in Wailuku: Analysis shows most expensive station
(WAILUKU, HI) If you’re paying more than $3.94 for gas in the Wailuku area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wailuku area ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.94 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wailuku area appeared to be at Shell, at 137 W Kaahumanu Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.02
$4.12
$4.28
$--
|card
card$--
$4.20
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 540 Haleakala Hwy . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0