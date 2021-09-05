Paying too much for gas Hobart? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HOBART, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Hobart area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hobart area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ -- $ 3.74

Sunoco 22 Wb I-90 Service Plaza, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.74 $ 4.12 $ 3.74

Flying J 1401 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ 3.57 $ 3.95 $ 3.65 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.94 $ 3.71

BP 1201 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 4.26 $ 3.62

Mr Fuel 1235 Ripley St, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.57 $ 3.95 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.94 $ 3.49

CITGO 595 Central Ave, Lake Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.