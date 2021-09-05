Paying too much for gas Hobart? Analysis shows most expensive station
(HOBART, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.12 for gas in the Hobart area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hobart area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.72
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$3.74
$4.12
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.26
$3.57
$3.95
$3.65
|card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.94
$3.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.66
$4.26
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.57
$3.95
$3.55
|card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.94
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1310 E 79Th Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0