High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Brainerd as of Sunday

(BRAINERD, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Brainerd?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brainerd area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 424 S 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 424 S 6Th St, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Cenex 321 Washington St, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1223 S 6Th St, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Speedway 421 Washington St Ne, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Cenex 8218 Highland Scenic Dr S, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.