High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Angleton as of Sunday

(ANGLETON, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Angleton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Angleton area was $2.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.66 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2100 S Velasco St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2100 S Velasco St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 2301 W Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1235 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1803 N Velasco St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.