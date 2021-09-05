Are you overpaying for gas in Mason City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MASON CITY, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Mason City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mason City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mason City area appeared to be at Murphy USA, at 4059 4Th St Sw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mason City area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Murphy USA 4059 4Th St Sw, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 2.89 $ 3.56 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 813 N Federal Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.