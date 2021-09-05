Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in South Lake Tahoe
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) If you’re paying more than $5.04 for gas in the South Lake Tahoe area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Lake Tahoe area ranged from $4.59 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $5.04 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.19
$5.29
$5.39
$4.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 1140 Emerald Bay Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
