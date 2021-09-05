High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Harrison as of Sunday

(HARRISON, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Harrison?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Harrison area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Short Stop, at 825 Us-62-65 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop 825 Us-62-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spirit 705 N Main St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 411 Us-62-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Shell 1001 Us-62-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1413 Us-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 4281 Us-65, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 4097 Us-65 S . As of 05:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.