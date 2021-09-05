Are you overpaying for gas in Canon City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CANON CITY, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Canon City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Canon City area was $3.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.54 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2075 Fremont Dr..

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Conoco 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Conoco 2801 E Main St, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Exxon 420 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.23 $ 3.59

Exxon 1410 Elm Street, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.