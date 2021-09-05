High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Nixa as of Sunday

(NIXA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Nixa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Nixa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nixa area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 2006 W Jackson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Nixa area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 2006 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 5384 S Campbell Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Kum & Go 5343 S Campbell Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Casey's 1950 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 903 W Jackson St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 3249 E Evans Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 229 Village Center St. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.