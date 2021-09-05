Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Dodge City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dodge City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dodge City area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Love's Country Store 1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Kwik Shop 1500 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ --

Dillons 1700 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Casey's 2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.