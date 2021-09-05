Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dodge City
(DODGE CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Dodge City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dodge City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dodge City area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.46
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
