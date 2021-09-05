Analysis shows most expensive gas in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in North Platte?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the North Platte area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the North Platte area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.97

Phillips 66 1220 S Dewey St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Sinclair 902 N Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Casey's 520 Rodeo Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1401 E 4Th St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1421 S Dewey St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pronto at 1901 E 4Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.